Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Graham by 283.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

