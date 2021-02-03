Golem (GLM) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Golem has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $125.99 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00896593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.32 or 0.04618851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

GLM is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.