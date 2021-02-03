Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XAUMF opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Goldmoney has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

