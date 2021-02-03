Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 681,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 268,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 515,024 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108,838.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 435,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 435,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

