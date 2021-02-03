Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $1.16. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 34,122 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.