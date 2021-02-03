Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.51. 150,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 179,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $521.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

