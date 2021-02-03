Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of GMLP remained flat at $$3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,359. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

