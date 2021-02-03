Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (GMLPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of GMLPP stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Get Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A alerts:

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.