GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GoGold Resources from $2.40 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

GLGDF stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

