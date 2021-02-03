Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

