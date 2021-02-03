GoDaddy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $85.26 on Monday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,082 shares of company stock worth $11,337,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.