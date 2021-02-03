GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. It develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GlyEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlyEco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.