Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.16-7.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.48. Globe Life also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.16-7.56 EPS.

GL traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,147. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $2,201,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.