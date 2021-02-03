Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GL traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. 1,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock worth $8,361,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

