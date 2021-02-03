Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 717.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of SPFF opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

