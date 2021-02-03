Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

