Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 25,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,479. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

