Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 181,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

