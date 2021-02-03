Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Invests $201,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,925. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

