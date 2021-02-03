Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.8% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.90. 139,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,619. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

