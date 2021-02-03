Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. 130,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,924. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

