Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $41.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

