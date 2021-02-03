Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $75.69. 58,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

