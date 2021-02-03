Glenn J. Mullan Purchases 572 Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Stock

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan acquired 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$14,014.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,106,127.

Shares of CVE:RZZ opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Abitibi Royalties Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$26.75.

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

