Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

GAIN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 6,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,645. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

