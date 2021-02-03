Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

