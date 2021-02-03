Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Hits $257,279.92

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $257,279.92 and approximately $21,242.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded 186.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,005,507 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

