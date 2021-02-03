Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 17,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 21,813,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,029,465. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upped their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

