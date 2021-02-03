Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 8.8%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.09. 8,778,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 9,372,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.