Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

