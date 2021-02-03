Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $4.84. 3,246,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,613,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

