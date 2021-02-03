Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 90,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $225.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. David Loasby purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

