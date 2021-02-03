Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 241,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 542,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Genetron by 68.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 153,045 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Genetron by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 155,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Genetron during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.