Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 241,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 542,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.
