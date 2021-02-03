Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Critical Analysis

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Genetron alerts:

This table compares Genetron and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

This table compares Genetron and Avant Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 48.90 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genetron and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.86%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genetron beats Avant Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.