Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 298,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.