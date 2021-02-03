General Electric Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.89 per share for the year.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of GE opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

