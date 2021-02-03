General American Investors Company, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.
NYSE GAM opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.
About General American Investors
