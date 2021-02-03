General American Investors Company, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

NYSE GAM opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Get General American Investors alerts:

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.