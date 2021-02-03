General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 30,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,207. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.