Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

