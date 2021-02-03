Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $6.45 million and $395,035.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066167 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00246410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038188 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.