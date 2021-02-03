GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Shares Down 0.4%

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92). Approximately 420,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 899,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.20 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.94. The firm has a market cap of £648.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

Get GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Marlene Wood bought 12,190 shares of GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.