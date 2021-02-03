Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $29.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,930.37. 36,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,781.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,646.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.