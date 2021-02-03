Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Shares Gap Down to $129.74

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.74, but opened at $126.08. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $129.48, with a volume of 46,673 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.26 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

