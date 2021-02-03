Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 13.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 329,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 135,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

A number of analysts have commented on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$343.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

