FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Increased by Analyst

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canon in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CAJ stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canon by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canon by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 826,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canon by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

