FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $38.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FB Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

