FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Decreased by Analyst

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

