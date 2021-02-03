FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.