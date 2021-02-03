FY2021 Earnings Forecast for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Issued By B. Riley

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

