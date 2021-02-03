FY2021 Earnings Estimate for West Japan Railway Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for West Japan Railway in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn ($10.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($11.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

